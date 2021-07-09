Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones list NYC home for $21.5 million

Celebrity couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have listed their gorgeous New York City home for $21.5 million.

Their penthouse apartment spans the entire front side and wraps around the north and south corners of The Kenilworth, on Central Park West. The building dates back to 1908 and offers tranquil park views.

The interior was designed by Thierry Despont and renovated from 15 rooms to nine larger spaces, according to the listing with Sotheby’s International Realty. There are four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bath.

The property maintains period details and high ceilings, but has also been updated for modern comforts and style in rooms like the sunny eat-in kitchen with an industrial range and double refrigerators.

The gallery opens into the spacious living room, which is flanked on one side by the formal dining room and the other by a corner library, which features dark wood built-in bookshelves and a fireplace. The dining room also includes a fireplace, and the spaces can be opened for one large, open entertaining space or closed off with mahogany pocket doors.

The primary bedroom suite sits at the southeast end of the home. It features a private sitting area, a marble bath with dual vanities and a separate shower and soaking tub, plus two dressing rooms.

One other bedroom includes an en suite bathroom, while the two others share a Jack and Jill bathroom.

The Kenilworth is a full-service building with an elevator and an attendant. City property records indicate Douglas has owned the home since 1984.

This isn’t the only home Douglas and Zeta-Jones own in the NYC area. In 2019, Mansion Global reported the couple paid $4.5 million for an 11,653-square-foot 1930s Georgian manor house just north of the city, in Westchester County.