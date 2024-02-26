Eggo unveils one-of-a-kind House of Pancakes, opens rental slots: 'Humble ab-ode to flapjacks'

Eggo is celebrating National Pancake Day by unveiling a one-of-a-kind house inspired by the popular American breakfast staple.

The brand, which is known for its frozen waffles, announced the opening of its brand-new Eggo House of Pancakes in a press release on Monday. Kellanova describes the house as having "a stick-of-butter-shaped chimney and breakfast-inspired decor."

The house, which is available to rent on HomeToGo, is located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The city is known for being the Pancake Capital of the South.

"Flapjack-loving fans and families visiting this unique vacation destination will be transported into a pancake paradise from the moment they step inside," Kellanova explained in a press release.

The rental features a maple syrup fountain, a pancake-themed pool table and a freezer full of Eggo pancakes.

"Eggo and waffles are an iconic combination, so much so that fans might forget about our pancakes. That's why we're flipping our focus with this unexpected experience that celebrates Eggo pancakes as a breakfast go-to that's equally good at making parents' lives easier and making breakfast delicious," Kellanova Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods Joe Beauprez said in a statement.

"Plus, we know that planning a family vacation can be chaotic, so we're helping parents check one more thing off their to-do list for spring break season with this deliciously fun house."

HomeToGo Director of Customer Experience Danielle Finch said that her company's goal is to "make vacation planning as delightful as the trips themselves."

"And, we love pancakes. That's why we are thrilled to partner with Eggo to bring their House of Pancakes to fans of unique vacation rentals," Finch said in a press release.

"We look forward to inspiring adventure-seeking families to embark on unforgettable journeys, all while showcasing the simplicity of booking their dream stays using HomeToGo. We believe booking a vacation rental should be as easy as a pancake breakfast with Eggo: without any chaos and full of fun."

Interested renters can book the house on HomeToGo's website starting on Wednesday. Bookings will be available on a rolling basis through March.