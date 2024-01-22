Wendy's introduces new Breakfast Burrito: 'A portable masterpiece'

Wendy's is unveiling a new meal for its breakfast-loving customers.

The Ohio-based fast food chain announced the introduction of its new Breakfast Burrito on Monday.

In a press release, the chain said that the new product is "is loaded with all the best parts of Wendy's breakfast menu."

"It includes two fresh cracked eggs and six strips of oven baked, applewood smoked bacon – the same amount of bacon found on the iconic Baconator®!" Wendy's said in a statement. "But there's more – the Breakfast Burrito also features seasoned breakfast potatoes nestled alongside two slices of American cheese, all topped with a cheese sauce."

The company says that the burrito also includes two Cholula hot sauce packets on the side.

"With our new Breakfast Burrito, we've carefully balanced taste and convenience to create a portable masterpiece," The Wendy's Company Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li said in a statement.

"Our newest breakfast innovation serves up all the best parts of Wendy's breakfast rolled up into one delicious burrito," he added.

The Breakfast Burrito will be available at 4,500 Wendy's locations starting Monday.

"We knew it was time to roll out a breakfast burrito option, starting in select markets. This latest morning menu innovation is exactly what our consumers are craving," The Wendy's Company U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Radkoski explained.

"The new Breakfast Burrito is a portable, hearty breakfast filled with quality ingredients you can always get at Wendy's," she added.