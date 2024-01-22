Expand / Collapse search
Wendy's introduces new Breakfast Burrito: 'A portable masterpiece'

Wendy's says the burrito has the same amount of bacon as the Baconator

Wendy's is unveiling a new meal for its breakfast-loving customers.

The Ohio-based fast food chain announced the introduction of its new Breakfast Burrito on Monday.

In a press release, the chain said that the new product is "is loaded with all the best parts of Wendy's breakfast menu."

"It includes two fresh cracked eggs and six strips of oven baked, applewood smoked bacon – the same amount of bacon found on the iconic Baconator®!" Wendy's said in a statement. "But there's more – the Breakfast Burrito also features seasoned breakfast potatoes nestled alongside two slices of American cheese, all topped with a cheese sauce."

WENDY'S ADDING GOOGLE CLOUD AI TECH TO DRIVE-THRU ORDERING AS PART OF TEST

Wendy's Breakfast Burrito close-up

Wendy's announced the introduction of its new Breakfast Burrito on Monday. (The Wendy's Company / Fox News)

The company says that the burrito also includes two Cholula hot sauce packets on the side.

"With our new Breakfast Burrito, we've carefully balanced taste and convenience to create a portable masterpiece," The Wendy's Company Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li said in a statement.

WENDY'S ADDS MENU ITEM DROPPED BY MCDONALD'S

Wendy's Breakfast Burrito with orange juice bottle

Wendy's says that the new product is "loaded with all the best parts of Wendy's breakfast menu." (The Wendy's Company / Fox News)

"Our newest breakfast innovation serves up all the best parts of Wendy's breakfast rolled up into one delicious burrito," he added.

The Breakfast Burrito will be available at 4,500 Wendy's locations starting Monday.

sign on Wendy's restaurant

A general view from a Wendy's store on August 9, 2023 in Nanuet, New York.  (Kena Betancur/VIEWpress / Getty Images)

"We knew it was time to roll out a breakfast burrito option, starting in select markets. This latest morning menu innovation is exactly what our consumers are craving," The Wendy's Company U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Radkoski explained.

Wendy's drive-thru

Exterior view of a Wendys restaurant on April 17, 2023 in Rutherford New Jersey. (Kena Betancur/VIEWpress / Getty Images)

"The new Breakfast Burrito is a portable, hearty breakfast filled with quality ingredients you can always get at Wendy's," she added.

