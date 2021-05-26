What you can get for $900,000 in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Gatlinburg, Tenn., is known as the "gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains."

As a popular tourist destination, the city has a lot to offer a buyer looking for either a vacation property or a new home.

Gatlinburg got its nickname because it borders Great Smoky Mountains National Park, offering residents and visitors access to scenic waterfalls and mountain views, plus hiking on the Appalachian Trail and other trails.

The city is also home to attractions like amusement parks, miniature golf courses, unusual museums and a ski resort. And Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park is just up the road in Pigeon Forge.

Vacation rental home management firm Vacasa recently named Gatlinburg as one of the top places to buy a vacation home.

As of April, the median list price for homes in Gatlinburg was $400,000, up 51.2% year-over-year, according to Realtor.com. And prices are up even compared to before the pandemic – the median list price was up just over 100% compared to April of 2019.

Here’s a look at what you can get in Gatlinburg with a $900,000 budget:

Mountain Shadows - $884,900

This fully furnished, turnkey home offers mountain views and is income-producing.

The 2,208-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Charity Brown of Tennessee Elite Realty.

Built in 2013, the log home features wood and stone finishes throughout.

The living room has large windows and a floor-to-ceiling stone gas fireplace. It’s open to the kitchen with a snack bar.

The second-level loft has a theater area and the primary suite with a private deck and jetted tub. There’s a second primary suite on the lower level that also includes a private jetted tub.

Outside, the home has a front porch and three levels of decks. The lower deck has a hot tub.

Chalet Village - $800,000

This income-producing home offers views of Mount Le Conte.

The 1,743-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Tracy King of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

The chalet-style home features an open floorplan living area with a gas fireplace and windows from multiple walls offering panoramic views.

The kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counters.

Outside, a deck wraps around five sides of the home, and there’s a hot tub.

The property is located in a community with amenities including a clubhouse, tennis courts and a pool.