David Boies, lawyer who led Microsoft antitrust case, lists California ranch for $23M

A sprawling California ranch with multiple homes and vineyards owned by one of the era's best-known lawyers just hit the market for $23 million.

The seller, David Boies, made a name for himself leading the federal government’s antitrust case against Microsoft, defending same-sex marriage in California and representing the NBA players’ union during the 2011 lockout.

He also represented Al Gore during Bush v. Gore, the Supreme Court case that decided the 2000 presidential election in favor of George W. Bush.

Boies also worked for disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and some of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, among other prominent clients, and served on the board of the disgraced blood-testing startup Theranos, founded by Elizabeth Holmes.

The lawyer made headlines earlier this month when it was revealed that his firm, Boies Schiller Flexner, received the maximum loan amount of $10 million from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for coronavirus relief, The New York Times reported.

The lawyer's 1,183-acre Lower Lake, Calif., property, known as Diamond B Ranch, has five separate homes, according to the listing. The main home is a three-story log building with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

There’s also a newly built hospitality center, plus a three-bed, three-bath gatehouse; three-bed, two-bath bunk house; two-bed, one-bath round house and two-bed, one-bath trainer house.

The ranch offers several commercial opportunities.

Vineyards cover 40 acres and a “biodynamic” winery on the property produces more than 2,000 bottles of organic wine adhering to certain closed-system ecological practices.

The ranch includes equestrian facilities such as a 17-stall barn and an indoor arena with 12 lined stalls plus stadium seating, an outdoor area, a hay barn and fenced pastures.

There’s also a gated cow paddock with more than 30 Scottish highland cattle.

Other wildlife found on the property include wild turkey, board and owls.

There are four lakes on the property, ranging from about 405 gallons to more than 1.8 million gallons.

The property is listed with Michael Dreyfus of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty and co-listed by Vanessa Bergmark of Red Oak Realty.