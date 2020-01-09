Crossfit CEO's Hawaii home listed for $8M. Check out the gym

CrossFit co-founder and CEO Greg Glassman has listed his plantation-style Hawaii home overlooking a sandy beach and the ocean.

The 11-acre property is located in Kealia, a community on the island of Kauai. Local property records identify Glassman as the owner. He co-founded the fitness company in 2000 as his cult workout brand grew in popularity.

The site is listed by Jennifer Acoba and Chadd White of Oceanfront Sotheby’s International as two separate properties: one with the 4,352-square-foot home and a little more than 5 acres for $7 million and a 5.88-acre lot with more than 100 coconut trees for $2.5 million. They’re available together for $8 million, according to a Sotheby’s International Realty spokesperson.

The home includes three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bath, according to the listing. The dual master suites each feature outdoor lava rock shower gardens. And of course, there’s a large home gym with plenty of equipment for weight training.

The gated property is located up a footpath from Kuna Bay’s surfing and secluded sandy beach, according to the listing. The grounds include a 20-by-50-foot saltwater pool and a tennis/basketball court.

Glassman bought the properties for a combined $8.1 million in 2016, property records show.

