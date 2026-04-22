CEO: Miami’s luxury boom fuels ‘mecca’ for wealthy as other buyers feel priced out

EXCLUSIVE: The great American wealth migration has officially reached its "mecca" phase.

As tech titans like Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page lead a billion-dollar exodus from high-tax strongholds in California and New York, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman says Miami’s transformation into a global powerhouse is no longer a "boom-and-bust" trend but rather a permanent structural shift.

Speaking exclusively with Fox News Digital, the real estate mogul reveals why the elite are ditching the West Coast for South Florida’s "vibrant" culture and business-friendly climate, declaring: "When people see names like this flocking to a city like Miami, it helps to even more establish what's already a global city into a mecca for these incredibly wealthy people."

"Miami is a true luxury lifestyle home," she added. "I moved back here in 2020. I'm a big believer in Miami… it's really established itself as a world-class and worldwide city with tons of recognition… that’s just not going away."

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Liebman and her team most recently launched sales at the first-ever residential development in Miami’s renowned Design District. Miami Design Residences by Chipperfield — a 26-story tower featuring 143 condos and a flagship Fouquet’s hotel — marks a historic shift for an area previously reserved for ultra-luxury retail and fine dining. A surprising catch: Units start at $1.8 million, a reasonable figure for a high-demand, low-supply market.

The longtime CEO revealed to Fox News Digital that the project is so high conviction she has personally purchased a unit alongside other "global names in fashion."

"We work on a lot of projects, and I haven't bought that many units across all my years. I bought some, but this project was a no-brainer to me," she said. "This building will have an incredible sense of community. It will be very chic. It will be one of these buildings, in my opinion, that you can look back on and say, ‘Wow, I'm so glad I bought early,’… And again, I put my money where my mouth is."

Though the Miami heat keeps ramping up, as Liebman noted first-quarter condo sales are up 17% and home sales above $5 million have risen almost 10%, she admits that there’s "a tale of two markets" between luxury and median homebuyers.

The differences contrast the "painful" reality of insurance, taxes and high mortgage rates for the middle class, she says, as today’s buyers are "selective" and "disciplined," not reckless like the 2021 peak.

"It's very, very difficult for buyers that are not in the luxury segment, and that is the majority of the market. But they're feeling priced out. That pressure is real. And a lot of it revolves around rates, insurance costs, limited supply, a lack of building of that type of product, older product that's facing tons of work and assessments… And the dollar only goes so far at this point," Liebman said.

"What we're hoping is that opportunities will emerge. We're seeing more negotiating room for properties that have been on the market for a long time," she offered as a silver lining. "So I think the advantage now is going to a prepared buyer who knows where to look and can act quickly."

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Interest stability is the "new baseline," according to the CEO, but 6% rates are still a psychological barrier keeping sellers locked in, as they won’t give up 3% mortgages for a higher one.

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"We are seeing buyers start to adjust their expectations. So the psychology shifts from wait-and-see to, ‘OK, how can I make this work?’ And when that happens, we see the activity picking up. But that said, a true inventory surge, I think that likely needs to see something that starts with a five [percent rate]," Liebman said.

"They're not going to move until these rates come down meaningfully. So I think near-term, it's more of a gradual thaw than a flood, but people have to make decisions and their lives change. And you can't totally allow your life to be dictated by a mortgage," she continued. "If there's one thing I could ever hope for the housing market, it wouldn't be that the luxury market is just always leading the way… but we could see average Americans feel good about their housing situations."

While critics have long waited for the "Florida flight" to reverse, Liebman notes that the global perception of prestige has undergone a fundamental changing of the guard. For the veteran CEO, the proof isn't just in the balance sheets but in the reaction she gets when traveling internationally.

"When I used to travel and say I'm from New York, everyone would say, ‘Oh, New York, New York. I always want to go to New York.’ And now I say I am from Miami and their eyes light up," she reflected.

This "buzz" is increasingly centered on a shift toward health-conscious, community-driven living — a stark distinction from the grueling corporate grind of traditional northern hubs. As cities like San Francisco, Seattle and Chicago grapple with commercial vacancies and population loss, Liebman suggests the Miami model offers a blueprint for recovery: build what the modern consumer actually wants rather than relying on past glory.

"Miami did a good job of leaning into their strengths. San Francisco, an amazing city. New York, one of the greatest cities ever. Chicago, a tougher environment there. But I think cities need to lean into their strength and decide, ‘Why was it such a great city? And how can we keep that going? How can we draw people back?’" she said.

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She notes that the success of the Design District’s residential pivot is proof that creating a sense of culture is the ultimate magnet for capital.

"Every city needs to decide how do they build their communities or rebuild the communities," Liebman concluded. "This is a game-changer for the Design District. The Design District was a game changer for Miami. This is a residence not to be overlooked."