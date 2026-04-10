Inside the 50-home Miami sanctuary where smart money is buying decades of security for their kids

Behind the towering mahogany gates of Miami Beach’s Allison Island, the Wall Street South movement is showing its most permanent face yet. It’s not just about the zero-percent state income tax or the deep-water docks; it’s about the "Caution: Children at Play" signs lining the streets.

While legacy metros struggle with urban decay and rising crime, this private sanctuary is being transformed into a high-security nursery for the next generation of American industry. Here, crisp modern architecture is juxtaposed with baby floats and pool safety nets, proving that for the nation’s elite, the Florida move is no longer a seasonal trend — it's a multi-generational commitment to safety and sanity.

"Florida, for better or for worse, has kind of been the beneficiary of issues that have happened in other parts of the country, and we just continue to flourish down here," Douglas Elliman Exclusive Group co-founder Devin Kay told Fox News Digital. "I think the market is incredibly strong. . . . The demand and the pace that we're seeing down here, I don't think is something that's going to go away anytime soon."

"So for anybody that has been looking to relocate here or is thinking about relocating here," he added, "I think that when you ultimately weigh the pros and the cons, they will quickly realize that South Florida is just the place that everyone seems to want to be."

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Allison Island’s newest neighbor is Google co-founder and billionaire Sergey Brin, who paid $51 million for LVMH CEO Michael Burke and his wife, Brigitte Burke’s modernist, palatial abode in a reported off-market deal. Just a few weeks later, rapper Lil Wayne sold his mansion on the island for $33 million.

With fewer than 50 single-family homes, the conversation among relocating elites has shifted from, "Can we move?" to, "How fast can we get there?" For the CEOs arriving from New York, California and Washington, architecture is the hook, but the financial and political climate is the closer.

"It always starts out with the real estate first, so the client is drawn towards the architecture of the property, the style, the location, if it's on the water," Kay noted, "but then I think it quickly shifts more towards the financial part of the decision. And with the people that we've been dealing with that are relocating here from New York and now California, I think it's become both an emotional and strategic decision for them because they're ultimately realizing that they're not only able to upgrade their lifestyle, but they're also making a very smart financial decision."

Kay brought Fox News Digital inside an Allison Island home with an estimated value of around $20 million. It was a modern monolith with an emphasis on expansive, open-concept living space — highbrow art stood out against the warm, light oak floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows in the primary room met sunshine, swaying palms and panoramic views of the Miami skyline.

While the property checked every luxury amenity box, what felt more impactful were the signs of everyday family life. In addition to the flamingo floats and pool safety net, baby items could be found on the kitchen counter and a high chair was ready for use. It was a clear indication that parents and their young children are not just passing through on vacation, but are permanently planting their flags in a sanctuary of safety and freedom that they intend to call home for decades to come.

"Most of the people who we are now dealing with that are part of this ultra-high-net-worth class. I think the first thing that they're looking for is really safety and security, especially in today's climate," Kay said. "I don't think that safety and security is really optional anymore, it's really become a priority for these people."

"With what's going on in New York and California and Chicago and other major metropolitan cities, I think that the ultra-high-net-worth class that is very worried about privacy and security and ultimately want their families to feel safe, they feel that, here in Miami Beach, they're able to achieve that," he continued. "We've really had an inventory problem here in South Florida since the days of COVID. So when buyers see the opportunity to acquire something like this, they don't even hesitate. They're not thinking in terms of months or even years, they're thinking in terms of decades at this point."

"The amount of people that are moving and relocating here on a more full-time basis far exceeds the number of properties that we actually have to sell to these people. So, the level of transactions and the volume and the price growth that we have seen over the last few years is something that I don't think any of us could have predicted."

Though Indian Creek offers isolation, Allison Island offers something rarer in the ultra-luxury world: a neighborhood. Kay notes that the influx of names like Brin isn’t just a real estate play, but a cultural one.

"It's become more of a full-time shift, so the families that have now relocated here . . . the reason that they're doing so, again, is because of the location, the privacy aspect, the security of being behind a guard gate, the scarcity of having waterfront land here in Miami Beach, which they're not making any more of," Kay explained. "But I think what really makes Allison Island unique is the fact that it has a real sense of community."

That community provides a level of freedom that has vanished from other major American cities.

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"They don't have to worry about the unknown or the unexpected. Their kids can go walk or bike ride or do things, and they don't need to sit there and worry about them," Kay said. "But at the same time, they know that they are upgrading their lifestyle while still making a very smart financial decision at the end of the day."

This is Part 3 of a Fox News Digital series on the "Billionaire Bunker" circuit. Stay tuned for our next stop in Coconut Grove, where the wealth migration is hitting a new gear.