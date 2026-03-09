Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Brin close on massive Miami estates worth over $220M combined

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google co-founder Sergey Brin have closed on sprawling Miami-area estates, underscoring the continued shift of tech wealth from the West Coast to South Florida.

"While the neighborhoods they bought in differ, their priorities are identical: safety, security and proximity," Douglas Elliman’s Chris Wands told Fox News Digital. "These high-profile buyers are choosing waterfront properties in gated, controlled environments with easy access to private airports and Miami’s business and restaurant corridors."

Within roughly a 20-mile radius, four of the world’s wealthiest individuals — Jeff Bezos, Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Brin — now own significant residential properties. Zuckerberg’s reported $170 million closing on Indian Creek Island would rank among the most expensive residential sales in Miami-Dade County history, according to multiple reports.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, reportedly closed on the property at 7 Indian Creek Island Road on March 2, snapping up the 1.84-acre waterfront lot for a bit less than the original $200 million listing price.

The home features nine bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms, a "secret" library passageway, a wellness wing with a gym, professional-grade salon and massage room, a 1,500-gallon centerpiece aquarium, a jazz lounge, a 60-foot pool and more.

The home — located three doors down from Bezos in the so-called "Billionaire Bunker" — is still under construction and was designed by Canadian architect Ferris Rafauli, known for designing rapper Drake’s "Embassy" mansion in Toronto.

"From the limestone façade and grand architectural proportions to the meticulously curated interiors, every detail showcases modern artistry and exceptional craftsmanship," the listing details read. "This classically inspired residence offers endless views, indoor-outdoor living, and a sense of privacy and sophistication."

"South Florida has become one of the most powerful concentrations of wealth in just a few years and that signals a real confidence in the market. Ultra-luxury real estate FOMO is absolutely real," Douglas Elliman’s No. 1 agent nationwide, Dina Goldentayer, said. "There’s a network of gravity happening behind the scenes. Billionaires talk, their advisors, family offices and security teams are all talking. And suddenly Miami becomes a strategic base that you need as a hedge."

Brin opted for the more residential setting of 6569 Allison Road on Allison Island in northern Miami Beach. He reportedly purchased the $51 million property through a Nevada-based entity, Lagoon LLC, which has been linked to his longtime legal representatives.

The home, previously owned by LVMH Americas CEO Michael Burke and sold in an off-market deal, is a modernist, glass-walled property spanning roughly 10,000 square feet. The design includes seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and architectural elements said to draw inspiration from the Guggenheim Museum.

It’s notable that both Zuckerberg and Brin’s neighborhoods include ultra-secure, private police guards who must register any guests as they come and go.

"Security will always remain paramount for the ultra-high-net worth, and they all will always have their private security detail 24/7. Their choices between Indian Creek, Coconut Grove or Allison Island would be more based on their personal preference of what lifestyle the immediate surroundings offer, and of course, the home itself," ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s Eddy Martinez also told Fox News Digital. "How did that home make them feel in comparison to others? All these factors come into play on the final decision."

The real estate insiders point to Google counterpart Larry Page as the first to sound the alarm by moving to Florida, with his $173 million acquisition of two separate estates in Coconut Grove in late 2025. The timing of these billionaire relocations coincides with a California proposal that would impose a one-time 5% tax on the net worth of Golden State residents with assets exceeding $1 billion.

If such a proposal were to receive enough signatures and voter approval, individuals who were California residents as of Jan. 1, 2026, could be subject to the tax, according to the measure’s draft language.

Based on recent net worth estimates, Zuckerberg and Brin could hypothetically owe more than $10 billion each under such a tax structure, though the exact amount would depend on final valuations and the measure’s ultimate language.

"We believe the catalyst in the billionaire migration to South Florida from California is more about the billionaire tax taking place," Martinez noted. "We believe these individuals didn't get to where they are by FOMO — rather, their success can be attributed to a mindset of taking fast and decisive action on what they believe is best for them to move forward and have continued success."

As Miami real estate continues to surge, Goldentayer argues there’s no clear ceiling for how high property values could climb in the near future.

"I see no ceiling," she said. "When five of the six richest people in the world are buying homes within miles of each other, it completely shifts the market, and we are seeing a recalibration of an entire asset class."