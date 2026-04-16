Mortgage rates fall as Iran ceasefire eases market tensions

Mortgage rates fell this week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage declined to 6.3% from last week's reading of 6.37%.

The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.83% a year ago.

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"Compared to one year ago when rates were at 6.83%, this is a meaningful improvement for homebuyers during what is typically the busy spring homebuying season," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.

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The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.65% from last week's reading of 5.74%.

Mortgage rates are affected by several factors, including the Federal Reserve and geopolitics. Though mortgage rates are not directly affected by the Fed's interest rate decisions, they closely track the 10-year Treasury yield. The 10-year yield hovered around 4.29% as of Thursday afternoon.

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The decline in mortgage rates follows a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, brokered with help from Pakistan, that was framed by the White House as a step toward broader negotiations.

"The 10-year Treasury yield has eased from last week, and this relief has carried through to mortgage rates," said Realtor.com senior economist Anthony Smith. "However, the durability of this rate decline hinges on whether the ceasefire holds and evolves into a more lasting resolution. Until there is greater clarity on the geopolitical front, mortgage rate volatility is likely to remain elevated, and any improvement could prove temporary."