Casino CEO sells Nevada home for record price

The recent $11.25 million sale of a Henderson, Nev., house set a home price record in the city next to Las Vegas.

The seller was Diana Bennett, the CEO and co-founder of Paragon Gaming. The company owns and operates resorts like the Westgate Las Vegas, Hooters Casino Hotel in Las Vegas and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.

Bennett was represented by Gene Northup of Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty. This was only the second time a home sold for more than $10 million in Henderson, according to Sotheby’s.

The 17,562-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The modern home also features a large theater with tiered seating, an open-air dining room surrounded by water, a gym, massage room, 452-bottle wine cellar, game room with a bar and an office.

The luxurious master suite features a fireplace, built-in shelves and a private balcony overlooking the city and Las Vegas strip. The huge master bath includes a jetted tub, a separate shower and a vanity that runs the entire length of the room. There’s also an enormous custom closet with back-lit glass cases, a center island, seating area and cabinets so tall there’s a ladder.

Outside, is a deck and infinity edge pool with panoramic views of Las Vegas.

The hilltop home is at the end of a cul-de-sac near a golf course and a conservation area.

The home’s record-setting sale reflects rising popularity in the Las Vegas market, according to Sotheby’s. A spokesperson for the agency said the area has seen increased interest from buyers in California throughout the pandemic.

In July, 3,325 single-family homes sold in the Las Vegas area, a 5.3% year-over-year increase, according to Las Vegas Realtors. And the median sale price was up 8.9% year-over-year in July to $330,000.

