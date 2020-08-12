Expand / Collapse search
Casino CEO sells Nevada home for record price

$11.25 million sale set record for city bordering Las Vegas

The recent $11.25 million sale of a Henderson, Nev., house set a home price record in the city next to Las Vegas.

The seller was Diana Bennett, the CEO and co-founder of Paragon Gaming. The company owns and operates resorts like the Westgate Las Vegas, Hooters Casino Hotel in Las Vegas and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.

This Nevada home recently set a local record with its $11.25 million sale. (John Martorano Photography for Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty)

LAS VEGAS LOSING ‘HOUSE ADVANTAGE’ AS CORONAVIRUS SPIKE CURBS BOOKINGS

Bennett was represented by Gene Northup of Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty. This was only the second time a home sold for more than $10 million in Henderson, according to Sotheby’s.

The 17,562-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

This Nevada home recently set a local record with its $11.25 million sale. (John Martorano Photography for Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $700,000 IN LAS VEGAS

The modern home also features a large theater with tiered seating, an open-air dining room surrounded by water, a gym, massage room, 452-bottle wine cellar, game room with a bar and an office.

The luxurious master suite features a fireplace, built-in shelves and a private balcony overlooking the city and Las Vegas strip. The huge master bath includes a jetted tub, a separate shower and a vanity that runs the entire length of the room. There’s also an enormous custom closet with back-lit glass cases, a center island, seating area and cabinets so tall there’s a ladder.

This Nevada home recently set a local record with its $11.25 million sale. (John Martorano Photography for Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty)

LAKE TAHOE ‘BONANZA’ HOME SELLS FOR $38 MILLION

Outside, is a deck and infinity edge pool with panoramic views of Las Vegas.

The hilltop home is at the end of a cul-de-sac near a golf course and a conservation area.

This Nevada home recently set a local record with its $11.25 million sale. (John Martorano Photography for Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home’s record-setting sale reflects rising popularity in the Las Vegas market, according to Sotheby’s. A spokesperson for the agency said the area has seen increased interest from buyers in California throughout the pandemic.

In July, 3,325 single-family homes sold in the Las Vegas area, a 5.3% year-over-year increase, according to Las Vegas Realtors. And the median sale price was up 8.9% year-over-year in July to $330,000.

