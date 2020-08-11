Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Lake Tahoe 'Bonanza' home sells for $38 million

Nevada estate served as fictional Ponderosa Ranch on TV western

close
Elite Homes Christie’s International Real Estate co-founder and real estate investor Lisa Song Sutton on presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden potentially eliminating 1031 exchanges, which allow for a real estate tax break.video

Mom and pop investors benefit from real estate tax break that Biden wants to cut: Expert

Elite Homes Christie’s International Real Estate co-founder and real estate investor Lisa Song Sutton on presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden potentially eliminating 1031 exchanges, which allow for a real estate tax break.

The Nevada estate used as the fictional Ponderosa Ranch on the long-running TV western “Bonanza” recently sold for $38 million.

Continue Reading Below

The 24-acre property is on the Lake Tahoe shore with 378 lineal feet of sandy beach and includes a 17,700-square-foot main residence.

This property which featured prominently on “Bonanza” recently sold for $38 million. (Sierra Sotheby's International Realty)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1M IN LAKE TAHOE

Fans may recognize the property’s views of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada from the show’s opening credits. The luxurious home, built in 2004, was a more recent addition. The home’s exterior was built with more than 400 tons of stone from Montana.

The home features eight en suite bedrooms, including the ground floor master suite. There are two living rooms, and other spaces including a theater, game room with a bar, and gym with a bath and sauna. There are two offices and a craft room, as well.

A grand staircase crosses the front entrance as it circles up the two-story foyer and many of the rooms offer views of the lake from large windows. There are nine fireplaces altogether and in-floor hydronic heat.

This property which featured prominently on “Bonanza” recently sold for $38 million. (Sierra Sotheby's International Realty)

HOTTEST LUXURY VACATION HOME HIDEAWAYS FOR RICH AMERICANS

The kitchen includes a butler’s pantry and wine room. There are also two laundry rooms.

This property which featured prominently on “Bonanza” recently sold for $38 million. (Sierra Sotheby's International Realty)

‘LA CONFIDENTIAL’ HOUSE HITS MARKET FOR $7.5M

A pier is also included. The outdoor space features a built-in barbecue, patio and a sauna. There’s also a two-bedroom guest home over the four-car garage.

The property had been listed and relisted several times in the past few years at different prices, according to Realtor.com. However, Lake Tahoe real estate has been booming lately as wealthy buyers have sought to escape cities during the coronavirus pandemic.

This property which featured prominently on “Bonanza” recently sold for $38 million. (Sierra Sotheby's International Realty)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lexi Cerretti of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller.

“Rarely do we find recent construction of this scale, combined with the coveted long stretch of sandy beach and pier,” Cerretti said in a written statement.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE