Lake Tahoe 'Bonanza' home sells for $38 million

The Nevada estate used as the fictional Ponderosa Ranch on the long-running TV western “Bonanza” recently sold for $38 million.

The 24-acre property is on the Lake Tahoe shore with 378 lineal feet of sandy beach and includes a 17,700-square-foot main residence.

Fans may recognize the property’s views of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada from the show’s opening credits. The luxurious home, built in 2004, was a more recent addition. The home’s exterior was built with more than 400 tons of stone from Montana.

The home features eight en suite bedrooms, including the ground floor master suite. There are two living rooms, and other spaces including a theater, game room with a bar, and gym with a bath and sauna. There are two offices and a craft room, as well.

A grand staircase crosses the front entrance as it circles up the two-story foyer and many of the rooms offer views of the lake from large windows. There are nine fireplaces altogether and in-floor hydronic heat.

The kitchen includes a butler’s pantry and wine room. There are also two laundry rooms.

A pier is also included. The outdoor space features a built-in barbecue, patio and a sauna. There’s also a two-bedroom guest home over the four-car garage.

The property had been listed and relisted several times in the past few years at different prices, according to Realtor.com. However, Lake Tahoe real estate has been booming lately as wealthy buyers have sought to escape cities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lexi Cerretti of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller.

“Rarely do we find recent construction of this scale, combined with the coveted long stretch of sandy beach and pier,” Cerretti said in a written statement.

