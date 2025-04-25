Car lover's $29M home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is on the market
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, property has an asking price of nearly $29M
A home with room for seven cars in its garages is on the market in South Florida.
The waterfront property, situated in sunny Fort Lauderdale, carries a price tag of just shy of $29 million, according to its listing with Douglas Elliman’s Julie Jones.
The Modern Mediterranean-style main house boasts nearly 7,700 square feet of living space. It features a total of five bedrooms, with six full bathrooms scattered throughout.
It underwent an extensive remodel and expansion about 13 years ago.
The listing said the home contains "custom detailing & high quality finishes."
THIS $59 MILLION HOME FOR SALE IN CALIFORNIA FEATURES A SHARK TANK
It is replete with a chef’s kitchen that has access to a 2,000-square-foot covered outdoor living area. In a separate bar area within the home, there is a large fish tank.
A formal living room offers plenty of seating in front of a fireplace.
Views of the Intracoastal Waterway, which runs some 3,000 miles along the Atlantic coast, can be found throughout the home, according to its listing.
There is also a separate 2,300-square-foot guest house on the 0.82-acre estate. It was constructed in 2018, the listing said.
Between the main house and the guest house, its garages offer space for seven vehicles, a key design choice driven by the seller’s love of cars, Douglas Elliman said.
STARBUCKS FRAPPUCCINO CREATOR LISTS $12M LAKEFRONT HOME
A large pool pavilion and an 18-seat bar are among some of its outdoor offerings. It also offers the opportunity for al fresco dining with a covered outdoor dining area.
The property boasts two pools, one of which is just steps away from the outdoor dining area and bar.
It comes with nearly 330 feet of water frontage, with two separate docks providing access to the water and boating.
BILL GATES-LINKED $23.4 MILLION FLORIDA MANSION GOES UP FOR SALE
The ZIP code in which the home is located has homes with asking prices of up to $31 million, according to data on Realtor.com’s website. The median sale price was $1.2 million.
More than 184,200 people call Fort Lauderdale home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.