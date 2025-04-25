Car lover's $29M home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is on the market

A home with room for seven cars in its garages is on the market in South Florida.

The waterfront property, situated in sunny Fort Lauderdale, carries a price tag of just shy of $29 million, according to its listing with Douglas Elliman’s Julie Jones.

The Modern Mediterranean-style main house boasts nearly 7,700 square feet of living space. It features a total of five bedrooms, with six full bathrooms scattered throughout.

It underwent an extensive remodel and expansion about 13 years ago.

The listing said the home contains "custom detailing & high quality finishes."

THIS $59 MILLION HOME FOR SALE IN CALIFORNIA FEATURES A SHARK TANK

It is replete with a chef’s kitchen that has access to a 2,000-square-foot covered outdoor living area. In a separate bar area within the home, there is a large fish tank.

Image 1 of 2

A formal living room offers plenty of seating in front of a fireplace.

Views of the Intracoastal Waterway, which runs some 3,000 miles along the Atlantic coast, can be found throughout the home, according to its listing.

There is also a separate 2,300-square-foot guest house on the 0.82-acre estate. It was constructed in 2018, the listing said.

Between the main house and the guest house, its garages offer space for seven vehicles, a key design choice driven by the seller’s love of cars, Douglas Elliman said.

Image 1 of 2

STARBUCKS FRAPPUCCINO CREATOR LISTS $12M LAKEFRONT HOME

A large pool pavilion and an 18-seat bar are among some of its outdoor offerings. It also offers the opportunity for al fresco dining with a covered outdoor dining area.

The property boasts two pools, one of which is just steps away from the outdoor dining area and bar.

Image 1 of 2

It comes with nearly 330 feet of water frontage, with two separate docks providing access to the water and boating.

BILL GATES-LINKED $23.4 MILLION FLORIDA MANSION GOES UP FOR SALE

The ZIP code in which the home is located has homes with asking prices of up to $31 million, according to data on Realtor.com’s website. The median sale price was $1.2 million.

More than 184,200 people call Fort Lauderdale home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.