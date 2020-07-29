Bella Thorne lists pink California home for $2.55 million

Actress Bella Thorne is looking to sell her distinctive Los Angeles home for $2.55 million.

The bright pink exterior of Thorne's Sherman Oaks house is matched inside by some unique design choices inside, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Listing photos show a pink dining room decked out in boas and what appears to be a life-size velociraptor model wearing a tutu. The entry features a UFO mural alongside a rainbow staircase. The living room walls and window frames are blocked out in alternating shades of pastel green and blue, with white wainscoting running below. The kitchen cabinets are painted a variety of colors with a uniform white trim. The master bathroom features faux vine plants wrapped over the dual-vanity mirror and around the tub.

Thorne is known for her roles on the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up” and movies like “The DUFF” and “Midnight Sun.”

“I wanted it to feel like every time you step into another room, you are entering a complete other world,” she previously told the Times.

The 4,528-square-foot home also includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Segovia Real Estate Group.

The home was built in 2016, and the master suite features a fireplace, a large walk-in closet and a balcony. The kitchen has a large marble island and a built-in espresso machine, according to the listing. Sliding pocket doors open to the backyard.

Outside, the gated property includes a pool, jacuzzi and a built-in barbecue, according to the listing.

