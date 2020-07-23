'The Office' star selling California farmhouse

A California farmhouse belonging to actor Rainn Wilson is on the market for $1.699 million.

Wilson is best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on NBC’s “The Office” as well as starring in movies like “The Meg.”

His 3,288-square-foot Agoura Hills home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to Homes.com. The property sits beside Cheeseboro Canyon and trails for cycling or horseback riding.

The gated property also includes boarding for three horses and space for animals, plus two decks.

Inside, the rustic-style home features an open floor plan, a fireplace, built-ins and a wood stove, according to the listing. The kitchen features a vintage stove and a farmhouse-style sink.

The master suite includes built-ins, a hidden TV and a claw-foot tub in the bathroom. It also opens to a private patio.

There are also three “flex” spaces that could be used for a home office, a gym, a guest room or a creative studio, the listing suggests. They include two detached structures.

The listing is held by Gary Ruebsamen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

