Bee Gees star Robin Gibb’s former New York beach house listed for $12.9 million

A waterfront New York estate that once belonged to Robin Gibb, singer and songwriter in the Bee Gees, just hit the market for $12.9 million.

The 6.8-acre property is located on Long Island, North Shore in Lloyd Harbor. The estate is named “Kenjockety,” which the listing says translates to “far from noise” in a Native American language.

The home was originally built in 1926. It includes seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half-baths.

It was designed by Bertram G. Goodhue, the same architect who designed buildings like St. Bartholomew’s church in Manhattan and the Nebraska State Capitol.

Today, the home maintains its grand historic character, but it also benefits from updated systems and redone or refurbished kitchens and baths, according to the listing.

Photos from the listing show original design details like beamed ceilings, fireplaces and a library with a hidden bar behind one of the built-in bookshelves. There are many windows offering water views of the Long Island Sound.

The huge owner’s suite features a bedroom fireplace and access to a private outdoor space. The suite’s bathroom has a large soaking tub and a separate shower.

Outside, the property features 500 feet of private beachfront with a dock extending into 200-plus-foot-deep water and a gazebo.

The property’s sea wall has been engineered with ReCon Blocks and is estimated to last 100 years, according to the listing.

There is also a separate one-bedroom cottage on the property with its own kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

Bonnie Willamson and Lauryn Koke of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Gibb isn’t the only noteworthy owner of Kenjockety over the years, according to Sotheby’s. The home was built by businessman and early Cal Tech donor Arthur H. Fleming as a wedding present for his daughter. Albert Einstein was a friend of the family and a frequent guest at the home.