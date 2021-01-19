Susie Hilfiger lists $40M Connecticut home after Tommy Hilfiger’s nearby home sells

A luxurious manor home in Connecticut belonging to Susie Hilfiger just hit the market for $40 million.

Hilfiger purchased the home in 1995 with her then-husband, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger. She kept the property after the couple divorced in 2000.

The Greenwich home also happens to be near an estate Tommy Hilfiger just sold for $45 million.

Susie Hilfiger’s home is a historic 17-acre estate known as Denbigh Farm. The main house dates back to the 1700s and includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and four half-baths in 14,000 square feet, according to the listing.

The home features multiple wings, including spaces like a ball room, drawing room, a summer flower room and a spa. There are 12 fireplaces, original hand-painted Gracie Chinese wallpaper and a marble mantle imported from the former residents of the Hermes family in Paris. The kitchen includes the original cold storage meat locker and a silver room.

The property, which offers views of the Long Island Sound, includes many amenities outside of the main home, too. There are several guest quarters, plus a gym/sports building with a tennis court and a pool. There is a “scale model” playhouse based on George Washington’s historic home, Mt. Vernon, which features a shingled roof and is painted to match the real Mt. Vernon.

Equestrian facilities on the property include a barn with six stalls, three paddocks and a riding ring. There are also chicken coops and a goat house. The property even includes its own apple orchards.

The estate was once home to Joseph Verner Reed Jr., the one-time ambassador to Morocco and under-secretary-general of the United Nations. The George Bush family is said to have spent time with Reed’s family relaxing at the farm.

Janet Milligan of Sotheby’s International Realty Greenwich Brokerage holds the listing.