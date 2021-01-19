Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Susie Hilfiger lists $40M Connecticut home after Tommy Hilfiger’s nearby home sells

14,000-square-foot Greenwich home dates back to 1775

close
LEX chief strategy officer and Chairman Craig Hatkoff discusses his company, which allows investors to own pieces of commercial real estate.video

New company wants to open real estate market to investors who haven’t had access before

LEX chief strategy officer and Chairman Craig Hatkoff discusses his company, which allows investors to own pieces of commercial real estate.

A luxurious manor home in Connecticut belonging to Susie Hilfiger just hit the market for $40 million.

Continue Reading Below

Hilfiger purchased the home in 1995 with her then-husband, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger. She kept the property after the couple divorced in 2000.

The Greenwich home also happens to be near an estate Tommy Hilfiger just sold for $45 million.

Susie Hilfiger just put her luxurious Connecticut home on the market for $40 million. (Getty Images/Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi for Sotheby’s International Realty)

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON LISTS GEORGIA ESTATE FOR $7.5M

Susie Hilfiger’s home is a historic 17-acre estate known as Denbigh Farm. The main house dates back to the 1700s and includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and four half-baths in 14,000 square feet, according to the listing.

The home features multiple wings, including spaces like a ball room, drawing room, a summer flower room and a spa. There are 12 fireplaces, original hand-painted Gracie Chinese wallpaper and a marble mantle imported from the former residents of the Hermes family in Paris. The kitchen includes the original cold storage meat locker and a silver room.

Image 1 of 3

The main house dates back to the 1700s and includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and four half-baths in 14,000 square feet. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi for Sotheby’s International Realty)

TIM TEBOW SELLS $1.4M FLORIDA HOME TO FANATICS EXECUTIVE

The property, which offers views of the Long Island Sound, includes many amenities outside of the main home, too. There are several guest quarters, plus a gym/sports building with a tennis court and a pool. There is a “scale model” playhouse based on George Washington’s historic home, Mt. Vernon, which features a shingled roof and is painted to match the real Mt. Vernon.

Equestrian facilities on the property include a barn with six stalls, three paddocks and a riding ring. There are also chicken coops and a goat house. The property even includes its own apple orchards.

Image 1 of 3

The Greenwich home also happens to be near another estate Tommy Hilfiger just sold for $45 million. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi for Sotheby’s International Realty)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The estate was once home to Joseph Verner Reed Jr., the one-time ambassador to Morocco and under-secretary-general of the United Nations. The George Bush family is said to have spent time with Reed’s family relaxing at the farm.

Janet Milligan of Sotheby’s International Realty Greenwich Brokerage holds the listing.