Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Food Network chef Giada De Laurentiis sells $7M Los Angeles home. Check out the kitchen.

De Laurentiis is the Emmy-winning star of shows like "Giada at Home" and "Everyday Italian."

By FOXBusiness
close
Giada De Laurentiis' home sold for $7 million.video

Check out this Food Network's LA home that just sold

Giada De Laurentiis' home sold for $7 million.

Many Food Network fans enjoy watching "Giada at Home," but one deep-pocketed buyer is walking away with Giada's home.

Continue Reading Below

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis' modern Pacific Palisades house recently sold for $7 million, according to Compass.

De Laurentiis is the Emmy-winning star of shows like "Giada at Home" and "Everyday Italian."

The 6,498-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half bath, according to the "super secret pocket listing" with Smith Cho of Compass.

Image 1 of 29

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis recently sold this $7 million Los Angeles home. (Credit: Smith Cho of Compass)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 2015-built home has a lot to offer an aspiring chef. The sleek modern kitchen includes an extra-long 24-foot island, a glass-cased wine room and a summer kitchen with a grill and sink, according to the listing.

It also includes details like an infinity pool with a window looking into the house, a dual-sided fireplace and a media and game room. Outside, there's also a patio and a grassy lawn.

THE WEEKND BUYS $21M PENTHOUSE IN SWANKY LOS ANGELES HIGH-RISE

Image 1 of 19

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis recently sold this $7 million Los Angeles home. (Credit: Smith Cho of Compass)

The home backs onto Potrero Canyon and offers views of the Santa Monica Mountains.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS