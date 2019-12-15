Food Network chef Giada De Laurentiis sells $7M Los Angeles home. Check out the kitchen.

Many Food Network fans enjoy watching "Giada at Home," but one deep-pocketed buyer is walking away with Giada's home.

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis' modern Pacific Palisades house recently sold for $7 million, according to Compass.

De Laurentiis is the Emmy-winning star of shows like "Giada at Home" and "Everyday Italian."

The 6,498-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half bath, according to the "super secret pocket listing" with Smith Cho of Compass.

The 2015-built home has a lot to offer an aspiring chef. The sleek modern kitchen includes an extra-long 24-foot island, a glass-cased wine room and a summer kitchen with a grill and sink, according to the listing.

It also includes details like an infinity pool with a window looking into the house, a dual-sided fireplace and a media and game room. Outside, there's also a patio and a grassy lawn.

The home backs onto Potrero Canyon and offers views of the Santa Monica Mountains.

