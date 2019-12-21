Author Dean Koontz buys $11.6M California home. Take a look inside

Best-selling author Dean Koontz and his wife, Gerda, have reportedly bought a luxurious home in Irvine, California.

The 13,418-square-foot home sold for $11.6 million on Nov. 19, according to real estate records. It includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and one half bath on a lot of more than 23,000 square feet at the end of a cul-de-sac in the private Shady Canyon neighborhood.

Variety reported Koontz was the buyer. He’s the author of more than 100 books, including at least 30 New York Times bestsellers between the hardcover and paperback lists.

The home features details like beamed ceilings, built-in storage, crown molding and high ceilings, according to the listing with Jacqueline Thompson.

“This exquisite Shady Canyon custom estate was designed and built by true masters of their craft for aficionados of an artful lifestyle,” she wrote in a blog post about the sale.

Living spaces include a “massive” great room, library, billiards lounge with bar, theater with stadium seating and a gym, according to the listing. The kitchen opens to the family room, and there are also formal dining and living rooms.

Each bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, including the dual master suites.

There is also an in-law apartment, staff quarters and a six-car garage.

The property includes “verdant gardens, romantic loggias, covered pavilion, inviting courtyards, sun-drenched terraces, outdoor kitchen and bar, fire pit and sparkling pool and spa,” according to Thompson.

Koontz apparently got a deal on the property. It had been listed for $12.89 million, records show.

