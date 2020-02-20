Bon Jovi selling huge New Jersey estate

Jon Bon Jovi is selling his luxurious riverfront New Jersey home.

The 15-acre estate includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing with Gloria Nilson and Kathleen Coumou of Christie’s International Real Estate.

The price was no longer listed, but the Asbury Park Press reported it was set at $20 million when the property hit the market last summer.

The estate, named “High Point,” is located on the bank of the Navesink River in Middletown, New Jersey, and includes a dock and boat lift. It was designed by the architect Robert A.M. Stern, the former architecture dean at Yale whose projects include homes in tony vacation spots like Martha’s Vineyard and the Hamptons, a private salon for Tiffany’s in New York, the Jacksonville, Florida, public library and several buildings on college campuses around the country.

Bon Jovi, who has sold more than 120 million albums, reportedly held fundraisers for several presidential candidates at the home, including Barack Obama in 2008. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is a neighbor, according to the Press.

The 18,000-square-foot home was inspired by French chateaus, according to the listing. It features a double-door entrance, brick courtyards, balconies and tall windows. The interior is finely finished with classic detailing.

The 50-foot living room includes 12-foot ceilings, a fireplace, intricate woodwork, bookshelves and a custom movie theater, according to the listing.

The kitchen features a beamed ceiling wood floors and alabaster countertops. Its breakfast room offers river views. The dining room sits 18.

The bedrooms are divided between the family wing, which features four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and another wing with a private entrance for guests or staff.

The master suite includes a private balcony overlooking the river. The master bath has a curved steam shower and a freestanding tub. There are also dual walk-in closets, a seating area and a kitchenette.

The estate also includes a heated in-ground pool, a heated three-car garage and a French-inspired courtyard. The pool area features two cabanas and a kitchen and laundry room. The four outbuildings include a 1910 carriage house with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a half-bath. The “pub” features a living room with a fireplace, pool table and imported bar. A former stable now is home to a recording studio and extra garages.

