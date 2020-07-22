Expand / Collapse search
Anthony Hopkins sells Malibu beach house for $10.5 million

Actor paid $3.8M for property in 2001

Actor Anthony Hopkins has sold his Malibu, California, home overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The Cape Cod-style home sold for $10.5 million last week, according to Realtor.com. That was $1 million less than asking price, but still a good deal more than the $3.795 million property records show Hopkins paid for the property in 2001.

Anthony Hopkins is selling his $11.5 million Malibu home. (Credit: Nareg Frandjian /Open House Foto)

The 4,010-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the former listing with Santiago Arana of The Agency.

The 1958-built home sits on Point Dume Bluff and offers views of the ocean, coast and Catalina Island from every room, according to the listing.

The property sits on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. (Credit: Nareg Frandjian /Open House Foto)

The home features a sunroom, a sauna in the master suite and two fireplaces.

The property is gated and surrounded by mature trees and hedges. It includes a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house. There’s also a pool, spa and a pool house that Hopkins had used as an art room, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

Hopkins, known for his roles like Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs,” wanted to live closer to downtown Los Angeles, the Journal reported.

