Anthony Hopkins sells Malibu beach house for $10.5 million

Actor Anthony Hopkins has sold his Malibu, California, home overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Continue Reading Below

The Cape Cod-style home sold for $10.5 million last week, according to Realtor.com. That was $1 million less than asking price, but still a good deal more than the $3.795 million property records show Hopkins paid for the property in 2001.

Image 1 of 3

VENTURE CAPITALIST LISTS $29.5 MILLION CALIFORNIA HOME

The 4,010-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the former listing with Santiago Arana of The Agency.

The 1958-built home sits on Point Dume Bluff and offers views of the ocean, coast and Catalina Island from every room, according to the listing.

Image 1 of 3

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The home features a sunroom, a sauna in the master suite and two fireplaces.

The property is gated and surrounded by mature trees and hedges. It includes a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house. There’s also a pool, spa and a pool house that Hopkins had used as an art room, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

Hopkins, known for his roles like Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs,” wanted to live closer to downtown Los Angeles, the Journal reported.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE