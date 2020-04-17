Amazon’s Jeff Bezos lands NYC apartment unit for $16M

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is adding another home to his New York portfolio.

The founder and CEO of Amazon paid $16 million for the 10,000-square-foot unit on the 20th floor of 212 5th Ave., according to property reports.

“I think it is a boost of confidence that the richest man in the world is clearly doubling down on the most important city in the world — even though it is the coronavirus capital,” broker Dolly Lenz, who works with daughter Jenny at Dolly Lenz Real Estate, told the New York Post. Bezos paid “more than market value” for the spot, Jenny Lenz added, “but given that it is uniquely able to be attached to his units, the purchase makes sense.”

The billionaire already owns $80 million worth of real estate in the building, including a three-story penthouse and two apartments on the level directly below, according to the Post,

The median home value in the Big Apple is $652,307, and the median monthly rent is $2,900.

Bezos’ latest purchase is a drop in the bucket compared to his massive net worth. Forbes puts the mogul at more than $125 billion, making him the wealthiest person in the world.

