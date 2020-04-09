Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Amazon

Bezos dons coronavirus mask to thank Amazon, Whole Foods workers

The tech giant has come under fire in recent weeks for 'not practicing' COVID-19 safety protocols

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 9

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos thanked employees working amid the novel coronavirus pandemic at Whole Foods and one of the company's fulfillment centers.

The tech giant has come under fire in recent weeks for "not practicing" COVID-19 safety protocols and firing a worker who protested the company's handling of the pandemic as it faces increasing demand from customers who are trying to avoid shopping in public.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.2,030.65-12.35-0.60%

"We're all incredibly proud of the thousands of our colleagues working on the front lines to get critical goods to people everywhere during this crisis," Amazon tweeted Thursday.

The warehouse and Whole Foods locations Bezos visited were in the Dallas area, according to Bloomberg.

Amazon has put a number of COVID-19 safety protocols into place and changed its procedures in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. Its warehouse workers, like grocery store and pharmacy workers, are deemed "essential" and have not been told to stay home.

AMAZON'S JEFF BEZOS QUESTIONED BY U.S. SENATORS ON CORONAVIRUS-RELATED FIRING OF WAREHOUSE PROTEST LEADER

Dave Clark, Amazon senior vice president of worldwide operations, responded to employee concerns in a blog post last week detailing new safety procedures.

Employee Tonya Ramsay, right, holds a sign outside the Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center in Romulus, Mich., April 1.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

On top of offering two weeks of paid sick leave and six-foot social distancing rules, the company will perform temperature checks on employees as soon as they arrive at work; it has delivered "millions" of masks to workers; and it started performing daily audits of these new health measures, Clark said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Some warehouse workers, however, said Wednesday that they are struggling to get paid through the company's two-week sick leave policy because the process to receive their pay is too complicated.

The number of Amazon warehouses where workers had tested positive for coronavirus had risen to 24 as of last week. That includes facilities from California to New York.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This post contains material from previous FOX Business articles.