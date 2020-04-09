Bezos dons coronavirus mask to thank Amazon, Whole Foods workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos thanked employees working amid the novel coronavirus pandemic at Whole Foods and one of the company's fulfillment centers.

The tech giant has come under fire in recent weeks for "not practicing" COVID-19 safety protocols and firing a worker who protested the company's handling of the pandemic as it faces increasing demand from customers who are trying to avoid shopping in public.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 2,030.65 -12.35 -0.60%

"We're all incredibly proud of the thousands of our colleagues working on the front lines to get critical goods to people everywhere during this crisis," Amazon tweeted Thursday.

The warehouse and Whole Foods locations Bezos visited were in the Dallas area, according to Bloomberg.

Amazon has put a number of COVID-19 safety protocols into place and changed its procedures in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. Its warehouse workers, like grocery store and pharmacy workers, are deemed "essential" and have not been told to stay home.

AMAZON'S JEFF BEZOS QUESTIONED BY U.S. SENATORS ON CORONAVIRUS-RELATED FIRING OF WAREHOUSE PROTEST LEADER

Dave Clark, Amazon senior vice president of worldwide operations, responded to employee concerns in a blog post last week detailing new safety procedures.

On top of offering two weeks of paid sick leave and six-foot social distancing rules, the company will perform temperature checks on employees as soon as they arrive at work; it has delivered "millions" of masks to workers; and it started performing daily audits of these new health measures, Clark said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Some warehouse workers, however, said Wednesday that they are struggling to get paid through the company's two-week sick leave policy because the process to receive their pay is too complicated.

The number of Amazon warehouses where workers had tested positive for coronavirus had risen to 24 as of last week. That includes facilities from California to New York.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This post contains material from previous FOX Business articles.