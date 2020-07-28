Alex Rodriguez sued by former in-law over real estate empire: Report

The former brother-in-law of Alex Rodriguez is suing the retired ballplayer for $50 million.

Constantine Scurtis, the brother of A-Rod’s ex-wife, accused him in a lawsuit of cutting him out of a real estate business they partnered on, DailyMail.com reported.

Rodriguez, a FOX Sports analyst, put up all the cash and took a 95 percent share of the business, according to the report. Scurtis took 5 percent of the business and a 3 percent acquisition fee for properties. From 2003 to 2008, the partnership grew to include 46 property investments with more than 5,000 units collectively worth $1 billion, court filings state.

However, Rodriguez started taking Constantine Scurtis’ name off of some of the LLCs set up under their partnership and cutting him off from his share of the money after he and his former wife, Cynthia Scurtis, divorced in 2008 when he was still on the Yankee, according to the report.

A judge recently decided that Constantine Scurtis can seek punitive damages in the case, which has continued for six years, according to the report. His attorney, Gonzalo Dorto, told DailyMail.com that it was a big win.

“Celebrities are not above the law,” Dorto told the news site.

The judge’s decision could lead to a detailed review of Rodriguez’s finances through discovery of evidence for the court case, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez filed a counterclaim against his former business partner, alleging Constantine Scurtis took $1.4 million from the business without authorization between 2004 and 2005, according to the report.

His attorney, John Lukacs, told DailyMail.com that they view Scurtis’ case “as baseless and absolutely dispute liability for all claims asserted.”

Rodriguez has made a reputation for himself in business after his MLB career. Earlier this year, he joined brewer Anheuser-Busch as co-owner and chair of its Presidente beer brand and his investment firm, A-Rod Corp., went in on a $66.24 million Manhattan apartment complex.

He and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez have also drawn headlines recently as potential buyers of the New York Mets.

