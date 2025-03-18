Why this resort area in Florida is becoming more popular for homebuyers

A community on Florida's Emerald Coast has become a hot spot for buyers who might otherwise be priced out of Southeast Florida’s soaring housing market.

Sandestin, Florida, described as an "attractive alternative" to nearby markets, has seen a notable uptick in activity, according to The Agency, a global real estate brokerage with more than 130 offices across 12 countries.

The area within the Florida Panhandle may not have the same level of fame or demand as places like Miami or Key West, but that works to a buyer’s advantage by keeping prices lower in comparison.

The area’s "picturesque landscapes and vibrant community amenities" also make it a "compelling option" for those considering a move to the Sunshine State, according to The Agency, which reported that 114 single-family homes and 154 condominiums were sold in 2024.

The firm projected that "ongoing demand for coastal living and luxury amenities" will likely continue driving interest in Sandestin, too.

The median listing price in Miramar Beach, which surrounds the Sandestin area, was $626,000 last month, which is less than half the price of nearby Santa Rosa Beach, according to Realtor.com senior economic research analyst Hannah Jones.

Jones said Miramar Beach has a median listing price per square foot of $532, which is more than $100 less per square foot compared to Santa Rosa Beach.

Homes in the area typically spend longer on the market as well, which also plays into the buyers' benefit.

Prices in Miramar Beach have still appreciated, climbing 25.5% over the last five years, but the increase has been more moderate compared to nearby areas, according to Jones.

For example, the median listing price in Santa Rosa Beach has nearly doubled over the last five years. Listing prices jumped from $765,000 in February 2020 to $1.3 million in February 2025.

Jones cited the home type mix for the price discrepancy. Sandestin is 70% condos, while 75% of Santa Rosa Beach consists of single-family homes.

Still, "comparing just single-family homes shows that Miramar is significantly more affordable than nearby Santa Rosa Beach," Jones said, adding that the February single-family home median listing price in Miramar Beach was $1.25 million, compared to $1.6 million in Santa Rosa Beach.