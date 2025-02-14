Expand / Collapse search
Real Estate
Published

These places led the US ultra-luxury market last year, according to Compass

Manhattan, Greater Los Angeles and Miami-Dade were among the top-ranked ultra-luxury markets last year

2024 was a good year for the ultra-luxury real estate market, with a handful of areas standing out as the leading markets in that category, according to a report from Compass.

Compass found America’s ultra-luxury market notched over 1,700 sales of homes of at least $10 million over the course of last year, marking a 350% jump from 2023. Those sales, the real estate firm said, were worth a combined $31.39 billion. 

Of that staggering figure, nearly $23.2 billion came from ten places in four states that dominated the ultra-luxury market by sales volume, according to the report. 

New York, California, Florida and Colorado all had representation among 2024’s top ultra-luxury markets in the U.S, the Compass report showed.

Here are the five markets that topped Compass’ rankings for ultra-luxury properties by sales volume and how many homes of at least $10 million changed hands in each last year. FOX Business also calculated the average ultra-luxury sale price for each by dividing the sales volume by the number of homes sold, based on the firm’s report.  

Manhattan

manhattan

The Midtown Manhattan skyline is seen from the 'Edge at Hudson Yards' observation deck ahead of a total solar eclipse across North America, in New York City on April 8, 2024.

Total ultra-luxury sales volume: $7.5 billion

Homes sold: 307

Average price: $24.6 million

Greater Los Angeles

los angeles

A layer of smog lingers above the downtown Los Angeles skyline on December 6, 2024.

Total ultra-luxury sales volume: $3.3 billion

Homes sold: 190

Average price:$17.5 million

Miami-Dade

miami

Miami Beach, Florida, Biscayne Bay, Miami downtown city skyline.

Total ultra-luxury sales volume: $2.7 billion

Homes sold: 152

Average price: $18 million

Palm Beach County

palm beach

Boats docked next to single-family houses in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Total ultra-luxury sales volume: $2.5 billion

Homes sold: 132

Average price: $18.8 million

Orange County

california

Luxurious South Orange County, California on a beautiful day

Total ultra-luxury sales volume: $1.6 billion

Homes sold: 107

Average price: $14.8 million

By sales volume of ultra-luxury homes, Compass found that Aspen placed No. 6 with $1.4 billion, the Hamptons placed No. 7 with $1.2 billion, Silicon Valley placed No. 8 with $1.06 billion, Southwest Florida placed No. 9 with $1.03 billion and San Diego placed No. 10 with $835. 8 million. 

"The premium market continues to defy expectations with a wave of momentum from coast-to-coast," Compass Luxury Head Felipe Hernandez Smith said in a press release.


 