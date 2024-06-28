John Deere CEO puts 80-acre horse farm up for sale

A large Illinois horse farm reportedly owned by John Deere CEO John May is up for sale.

Realtor.com reported Wednesday the 80-acre property had hit the market and identified its current owner as the farm equipment company’s chief executive.

Its asking price has been set at $3.925 million, according to its listing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The farm and its "barndominium" are located in Port Byron, a village not far from John Deere’s global headquarters in Moline.

The property’s "barndominium" has two bedrooms and five bathrooms amongst its over 2,800 square feet. It has radiant floor heating throughout.

It was built with 1.5 stories. On the upper level, it includes a "bunk room" containing "4 queen size built-in bunk beds and [a] bunkroom style bathroom," the listing said.

The farm appears to be both horse and dog friendly, with an indoor riding arena and "indoor/outdoor 8 run dog kennel" available, per the listing.

Connected to the "barndominium" is the 12-stall horse barn.

SAN FRANCISCO HOME IN RITZY NEIGHBORHOOD SELLING FOR A STEAL – BUT THERE'S A CATCH

The large property is replete with six pastures for horses to graze, according to the listing.

In Rock Island County where the farm is located, homes had median asking prices of $149,900 in May, Realtor.com data indicated. For sale prices, the median was $135,000.

According to Realtor.com, the horse farm has belonged to May since 2013, roughly six years before he took over as Deere & Company’s CEO.

FOX Business reached out to the company seeking May’s comment about the farm.

Deere & Co’s market capitalization stood around $102.81 billion as of Friday evening.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In mid-May, the company said it had generated $27.42 billion in net sales and revenues over the first two quarters of the year. Its net income for the same timeframe was $4.121 billion.