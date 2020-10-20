$14M home is most expensive new build sold in Florida Panhandle

A beachfront mansion overlooking the Gulf of Mexico recently closed for $14 million, making it the most expensive new home sale in the Florida Panhandle.

Continue Reading Below

The property includes 90 feet of beach frontage, and the home itself sits 30 feet up with a staircase offering private access.

The 9,051-square-foot home nicknamed “Mont Blanc” includes six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-baths, according to the former listing.

FOOTBALL COACH LOU HOLTZ LISTS ORLANDO MANSION FOR $4.5M

It’s located in Santa Rosa Beach, a community that sits on Florida’s Emerald Coast. And while the property is just 0.2 acres, it makes the most of the space with four levels.

The distinctive, amenity-filled home was designed with inspiration from the Greek islands. The front courtyard features a fountain and Mediterranean plants, and the foyer features a grand staircase with Venetian plaster connecting the four levels.

Image 1 of 4

DEREK JETER LISTS $29M TAMPA MANSION HE RENTED TO TOM BRADY, GISELE BUNDCHEN

The first floor features a sliding glass wall that opens to a resort-style pool deck. There’s room for an outdoor dining space or kitchen, and the pool includes seating for in-pool dining.

The home’s main entertaining space is up one level, with a spacious living room that features a gas fireplace and more large windows letting in the natural light and views. The living room is open to the kitchen, which features clean white finishes and a large island with seating and storage. Three of the bedroom suites are also on this floor.

Image 1 of 5

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The master suite is up on the third floor. It features a spa-like bathroom with heated seating in the steam shower, a massage and body scrub table and a rounded wall of windows perfect for looking out on the Gulf and the sunsets. The oversized master closet includes its own laundry, wet bar, sauna and fitness room.

The fourth floor has a bar and wine storage space. It also includes access to the top floor deck, which features a shaded lounge space and a plunge pool.

Image 1 of 4

Jonathan Spears and Blake Morar of Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.