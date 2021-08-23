'Woke, Inc.' author: America needs a ‘cultural cure’

"Woke, Inc." author Vivek Ramaswamy criticized the rise of "wokeness" in corporate America on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" and argued that the country is in need of a "cultural cure."

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: One of the things I talk about for the first time in the book is a legal argument that says actually the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prevents discrimination on account of religion. And, yes, that prevents an employer from discriminating against an employee on account of his religion. But it also prevents an employer from stuffing their religion down the throats of their employees.

If you look at whether this new test of wokeness actually meets the Supreme Court's test for religion, it actually hits the Supreme Court's test in spades. So if wokeness is really a religion, then forcing employees to actually bow to this new religion is a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. That's one of many legal arguments that I think employees and other stakeholders can take to court to say that actually a lot of these behaviors and forms of ‘woke’ corporate overreach are really downright illegal even under current law.

I think that's actually going to begin to shape behavior in a different direction. I do think that legal solutions are just symptomatic therapy. What we really need in this country is a cultural cure, and that's a lot harder to do -- something I also talk about in the book. But I do think that the tide is going to change as long as we have shareholders and employees and other stakeholders of businesses begin to actually take legal action against these forms of overreach.

