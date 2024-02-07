'Woke-free' beer CEO reveals future of brand after Trump defends Bud Light: 'Conservatives want options'

FIRST ON FOX: A conservative CEO says that Republican beer drinkers want a beverage that "truly supports their values" after former President Donald Trump defended rival brand Bud Light.

In 2023, Bud Light launched a controversial partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney that sparked an immediate, months-long boycott from the beer-drinking community.

Trump, however, tried to soothe things over with the beer brand earlier this week by saying that Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch "is not a woke company" and that the brand "perhaps deserves a second chance."

The former president wrote that the partnership with Mulvaney was a "mistake of epic proportions," but that conservatives should reconsider their boycott of the Anheuser-Busch brand.

TRUMP RUSHED TO BUD LIGHT'S DEFENSE AS ANHEUSER-BUSCH LOBBYIST SLATED TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR HIM

"And for that a very big price was paid, but Anheuser-Busch is not a Woke company, but I can give you plenty that are," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Anheuser-Busch is a Great American Brand that perhaps deserves a Second Chance?"

ANTI-WOKE BEER COMPANY TEAMS UP WITH RILEY GAINES TO LAUNCH ‘REAL WOMEN OF AMERICA’ CALENDAR

Ultra Right CEO Seth Weathers, who launched the highly successful Conservative Dad's Ultra Right beer as a rival to the Anheuser-Busch brand in the aftermath of the boycott, is still optimistic about his brand despite Trump's social media post.

"Conservatives want options for companies that truly support their values," Weathers told FOX Business. "Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer will proudly continue to be that option!"

Ultra Right has openly supported Trump throughout his campaign, launching a limited edition beer can that featured the former president's mugshot and donating ten percent of sales generated from sales to the Georgia Republican Party and the David Shafer Legal Defense Fund "to defend Georgia's Trump electors against unjust political prosecution."

Ultra Right also teamed up with Riley Gaines, a women's sports activist, and raised thousands of dollars for her center to protect women's sports. The campaign involved selling "Real Women of America" 2024 Calendar, an endeavor the group previously told FOX Business was the first calendar created to "specifically showcase the most beautiful conservative women in America."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Last summer, FOX Business obtained a press release that revealed Ultra Right signed new distribution deals in multiple states to appear in thousands of retailers, bars and restaurants.

"First, they mocked us. They said we’d never sell any beer, they said we’d never get the beer made, they said we would never get distributors, and then they said we’d never get shelf space in stores," Weathers said at the time. "I’m proud to say, we’ve accomplished all those things in a matter of months."

FOX Business' Kye Morris contributed to this report.