Ultra Right Beer CEO says Trump mugshot limited-edition cans 'definitely' becoming a collectible

Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer company is making a toast to success after limited-edition cans featuring former President Donald Trump’s mugshot raked in big sales for the small brewery.

"I think it definitely is becoming a collectible," founder and CEO Seth Weathers had said in a "Mornings with Maria interview. "There's a lot of people that I know are just wanting to get it, to hold on to it for that reason… and so I think this will be something that a lot of people have for years to come on a shelf somewhere as well," he continued.

Following nearly two weeks of sales, the "Conservative Dad’s Revenge" lager – which dons that iconic photo – is reaching $1 million in sales and growing. Each six-pack of brew, priced at $25, will likely come off shelves Sunday night, Weathers told FOX News Digital of the promotion.

"I'm getting to do what I've always wanted to do," Weathers expressed to Digital. "It's fighting for the conservative movement. So that means we've been able to put real substantial funds into things that matter to me, including school board races, going to defend the Trump electors that are being persecuted, not prosecuted, in Georgia. It feels really good to actually be able to work on accomplishing those things."

"The sales have just been so steady that we've just decided keep it on because people are losing their mind over it," the CEO added. "I would say we're going to keep it up for probably at least the end of this week. At some point, we're going to have to shut it down… but it's truly wild."

Ten percent of sales from the limited-edition cans are set to be donated to the Georgia GOP Defense Fund and the David Shafer Legal Defense Fund, according to the company’s website. Weathers expanded on wanting to support those "being unconstitutionally prosecuted," and was not phased by critics of his company calling it a gimmick.

"You're never doing things the way someone else sitting at home doing nothing, wants you to do," Weathers told Digital. "In the last few months, we've given out $25,000 to The 1776 Project, which is about to fully fund a school board race. We're about to give out roughly $100,000 in the legal defense for the Trump electors. So I would say, the critics can do what they want from their momma's basement, but we're actually getting things done."

While arguing this limited-edition beer can’t compare to any other brand "because it is woke-free," the brew itself is described as a classic American lager.

"So if you like kind of a classic American beer, you're going to like this. It's kind of along the lines of what the majority of Americans, I think, drink at this point. So it's a great beer, and it's a better cause," Weathers said.

Ultra Right Beer presents a marketing juxtaposition to Bud Light’s decision to endorse transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney: while Bud Light sales drastically dropped amid the controversy, Ultra Right has experienced a boost after releasing the Trump mugshot cans.

"There's all these companies that we buy products from that hate [us] as conservatives, that hate our values. Most of the big corporations hate our values, and they're working against it. And so I think when Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer came along, people said, 'Hey, this is a great beer, this is what I love drinking,’" Weathers explained. "And our company is actually supporting causes that are important to conservatives."

"I've only been in this world a short time, but I've worked with a lot of people," he expanded with Digital. "And I would say that there is 25% of previous Bud [Light] drinkers that will never come back to the brand."

Looking ahead to the future, Ultra Right's founder and CEO told FOX News Digital additional brewing flavors and limited-edition can designs are in the works, noting the company is "just getting started." Weathers told fans to expect a "light" version of the beer to release early 2024, and they're currently in process of expanding sales in 10 states.

"This is not me, it's the tens of thousands of people that bought the beer because they know what it stands for, what it supports," Weathers reflected. "It was all these people having faith in a guy in Georgia that had never made a beer in his life."

"Obviously people aren't nervous to buy it," he added, "but some retailers are nervous to place it out there for the consumers that clearly want it. So we've had a lot of things to overcome in a short amount of time... I think it's a testament to how much people want this product."