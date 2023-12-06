Anti-woke beer company teams up with Riley Gaines to launch 'Real women of America' calendar

FIRST ON FOX: The 'woke-free' beer company that was launched as an alternative to Bud Light after its disastrous promotion of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is now releasing a calendar "aimed at defeating wokeism" in women's sports that features prominent conservative women.

Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer has teamed up with women's sports advocate Riley Gaines on its "Real Women of America" 2024 Calendar, which the company says is the first calendar created to "specifically showcase the most beautiful conservative women in America."

The company told FOX Business that 10% of its sales will be donated to the Riley Gaines Center to protect women's sports from "extreme leftist ideology seeking to destroy women's athletics."

"This calendar is in no way intended to discredit transwomen… because there is no such thing as a 'transwoman,'" Seth Weathers, CEO of Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer, told FOX Business.

'ULTRA RIGHT' CONSERVATIVE BEER EXPECTED TO HIT $1M IN SALES SINCE BUD LIGHT BOYCOTTS: 'IT'S A MOVEMENT'

"We've reached incredibly stupid times when it's 'controversial' to say men can't be women," Weathers said. "This calendar will serve as a reminder, men can never replace the beautiful women of America."

Weathers' company is releasing the limited edition calendar to the public Wednesday on its website. It features several well-known conservative women, including Gaines, Dana Loesch, Kim Klacik, Sara Gonzales and Ashley St. Clair, Peyton Drew, among others.

"Beer companies used to be about great beer, American patriotism, fun, fast cars, and beautiful real women," Weathers said. "We're bringing back all these things, but better than ever."

Ultra Right initially took off after Weathers posted a viral video on Twitter to hit back against Bud Light's controversial campaign featuring transgender activist Mulvaney. The beer, which includes only four ingredients, is promoted as being "100% woke free."

Weathers' video, which reached over 46 million views, sparked some hate. Still, the conservative businessman previously told FOX Business he is unfazed because the backlash from the left is "part of the job."

BUD LIGHT SUFFERS BLOODBATH AS LONGTIME AND LOYAL CONSUMERS REVOLT AGAINST TRANSGENDER CAMPAIGN

"Conservatives: We only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow up Big Corporate's hold on us. This opportunity comes once in a lifetime," the Bud Light rival said, encouraging consumers to not only speak out against the beer company but also stop buying Anheuser-Busch products altogether.

Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing for Bud Light and the brain behind the campaign with Mulvaney, took a leave of absence from her position after a multitude of beer drinkers began boycotting the brand.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

While many viewed her leave as a good thing, Weathers previously highlighted that "there is no conservative victory" without an apology.

Fox Business' Aubrie Spady, Kyle Morris, and Matteo Cina contributed to this report.