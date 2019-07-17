Wilbur Ross: Not going to be 'frightened' over contempt threat

The House of Representatives is preparing to vote on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt for not complying with congressional subpoenas related to their efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

"This is silly. I testified myself for almost 7 hours before this committee before senior staff people, including one who’s now assistant attorney general in the state of Florida testified as well. We answered thousands of questions. We are not stonewalling, but we are also not yielding on the very important matter of executive privilege," Ross told FOX Business Maria Bartiromo adding that "these are privileged documents. They are going to remain privileged documents and we are not going to be frightened into changing that position just because of some action the house might take.”

When Bartiromo asked about Trump reportedly considering removing Ross from his post following the Supreme Court defeat on adding the citizenship question, he responded: “Go by facts, not by rumors on some other network.”

