Kellyanne Conway rips Trump critics: He ‘didn’t cave’ on census fight

Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Trump, fired back at critics after the president dropped efforts to add the citizenship question to the census.

“The president didn’t cave,” she told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday. “He’s finding other means to gather the information saying that it was tied up in meritless litigation.”

In Conway’s opinion there are “too many people who just play lawyers and constitutional experts on T.V.” aren’t looking at Chief Justice Roberts’s opinion from the Supreme Court close enough. The Supreme Court blocked the addition of the citizenship question to the 2020 census last month.

“[Chief Justice Roberts] didn’t raise a legal and constitutional impediment to this exercise, this inclusion of the question. He just didn’t like the rational,” she said. “And basically… was leaving an opening and the Department of Justice was just trying to walk through that. But time is of the essence and there are different ways to gather this information and this administration will.”