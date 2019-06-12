Wilbur Ross: House Oversight Committee wants more power than Supreme Court, executive branch combined

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs Congress has no basis for holding him and Attorney General William Barr in contempt.

“There’s no reason for them to be wanting documents whose redactions was agreed to by three federal court judges, not disagreed with by two appellate courts and certainly not disagreed with by the Supreme Court,” he said on Wednesday.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee voted to hold Barr and Ross in contempt for refusing to provide documents related to the Trump administration’s decision to add a question on U.S. citizenship to the 2020 census. The vote was handed down hours after President Trump asserted executive privilege over the documents.

Ross said oral arguments over the census documents should be made to the Supreme Court and not congressional committee who is seeking control and power.

“The idea that somehow this committee should have more power than the Supreme Court, more power than the Executive Branch and more power than the both combined kind of rewrites the constitution and the separation of power,” he said.