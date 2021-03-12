Biden admin meetings with Chinese officials in Alaska shows ‘proper priorities’: Wilbur Ross

Wilbur Ross, the former secretary of commerce under Trump, applauded the Biden administration for their upcoming meeting in Alaska with the Chinese government, saying “proper priorities” appeared to be taking place, with an emphasis on national security.

Ross, during an appearance on “Mornings With Maria,” said that the meeting, which will include Secretary of State Tony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, offered a reassuring “structure” that the Biden administration will attempt to toe the line between diplomatic relations, as well as state and national security.

“The structure of the meeting strikes me as good and it’s logical to do it in Alaska because that is more or less halfway between Beijing and Washington,” said Ross.

A senior Biden administration official said Thursday the U.S. will hold two days of discussion with China in Alaska next week.

"The goal will be to compare notes on what each of our hopes and plans are for domestic politics, what our goals are internationally, regionally, and globally," the official said. Topics will include the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and issues of disagreement including China’s stance on Hong Kong and pressure on Taiwan, and the "undeclared economic embargoes" China has placed on Australia, the official said.

Ross said that China can no longer refute that they have been stealing intellectual property from the United States through cybersecurity attacks and slammed the CCP’s actions as “inappropriate.”

“You can’t do industrial espionage, you can’t put undue restrictions, you can’t steal people's intellectual property and you can’t be breaching cybersecurity,” Ross said.

The former secretary of commerce said that the United States is fully prepared to compete against foreign governments in various industries, including technology, as long as the competition is fair and without foul play.

He added that as the leader in a number of technologies, the United States cannot permit China to steal our own technologies and use them to cause harm against Europe and other non-communist entities.

Fox News' Alex Leary, Bob Davis contributed to this report.