Why Biden, Democrats can’t beat Trump in 2020

Former Vice President, Joe Biden, on Tuesday, said that he is ‘very close’ to making a decision on another run for the White House in 2020.

“I’m certain about where the family is but the second piece is that I don’t want this to be a fool’s errand,” Biden said during an interview at the University of Delaware. “And I want to make sure that if we do this, and we’re very close to getting to a decision, that I am fully prepared to do it.”

However, Herman Cain, who was a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012, said although he is the only moderate Democrat that “makes sense on most of the issues,” he can never beat Trump because of his accomplishments that include tax cuts and regulation rollbacks.

“Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats can come up with all of the neat sounding free stuff scheme that they want but the president has a long track record of results in just two years,” Cain told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday. “And he is continuing to rack up impressive results and that’s what he will be running on and I don’t see the Democrats having anything to run on other than Trump hate.”

Biden would join a growing list of top 2020 contenders including Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders.