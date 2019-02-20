Bernie Sanders' millions point to 'limousine liberal': Grover Norquist

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who recently announced that he is back for another White House run, has railed against the nation’s top earners, demanding they pay more in taxes. But is he a hypocrite?

The self-described “democratic socialist,” drew attention to his own finances after repeatedly refusing to file senate financial disclosure forms about his net worth on time and declining to file his presidential disclosure form. However financial disclosure reports filed in May showed he raked in more than $1 million in 2017. And in 2014, he gave 4 percent of his income to charity. What’s more, he still relies on pensions from Burlington, Vermont, where he was the former mayor. He also owns three homes and is identified as a co-trustee on the “Islands Family Trust.”

Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist said his behavior is self-righteous.

“That’s why they are called limousine liberals,” said Norquist to FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald on “The Evening Edit” on Tuesday. “You have enough money. You can imagine spending other peoples’ money as well.”

In Norquist’s opinion, his policy positions will have “very serious consequences.”

“His health-care plan, he admits, costs $32 trillion. He wants an 8 percent across-the-board tax on peoples’ salaries, which is only $12 trillion—an 8 percent pay cut for everybody in order to pay for his health plan [and] it only pays for a third of it,” he said. “So you can imagine the endless number of tax increases and regulations that they are looking to put on.

Sanders joined a growing list of top 2020 contenders including Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren. Within 24 hours of announcing his bid, Sanders raised close to $6 million, his campaign said.