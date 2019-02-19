Bernie Sanders raised $1M within hours of announcing 2020 bid

Within three-and-a-half hours of announcing his 2020 presidential campaign, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had already raised more than $1 million, a campaign aide confirmed on Tuesday.

It was not immediately known how big the average donation was, the aide said, although Sanders said in a tweet that supporters from all 50 states have already donated.

After weeks of speculation, Sanders early Tuesday morning confirmed that he was launching a presidential bid during an interview with Vermont Public Radio (VPR).

"What I promise to do is, as I go around the country, is to take the values that all of us in Vermont are proud of — a belief in justice, in community, in grassroots politics, in town meetings — that's what I'm going to carry all over this country," Sanders told VPR.

During the 2016 presidential election, when Sanders was runner-up to then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, the Democratic socialist eschewed PAC donations. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, contributions under $200 accounted for about 58 percent, or about $134.6 million, of his total funds.

Comparatively, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who announced her own presidential bid at the end of January, raised more than $1.5 million within 24 hours. The first 12 hours alone registered $1 million in funding, and the average donation was around $37, according to The Wall Street Journal.

According to Harris’ website, she will also not be accepting PAC donations.

Harris served as the attorney general in California until 2017 when she was elected to the Senate.