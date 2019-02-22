Ben Carson: AOC’s Green New Deal beyond reach for Americans

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson signed a deal with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to overhaul the nation’s largest public housing authority.

The agreement allows new federal oversight for the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and resolves a federal lawsuit over mismanagement of tens of thousands of subsidized apartments.

Part of Carson’s plan includes replacing less efficient compact fluorescent bulbs and fixtures with light-emitting diode (LED) lights that were costing nearly $2,000 per unit to change.

“We are putting in place a system that gets rid of political cronies and paves the way for professionals who actually know how to manage things,” Carson told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday. “We are now concentrating on the tenants and not the unionized workers, which is the reason that you have that $1,973 costs per unit for those light bulb changes.”

Carson also provided insight into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, which seeks to upgrade every building within the U.S. to become more energy efficient. Carson said he is concerned about the cost of the proposed resolution.

“Certainly if we utilize the same principles that they are using for these light bulb changes at NYCHA — it would be something that no one could possibly afford,” he said. “So we are going to take the lessons that are learned from this as we deep dive into these expenditures and not only use them to be more efficient and effective at NYCHA but really across the country.”