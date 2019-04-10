Why AG William Barr is turning out to become Trump’s best cabinet pick

President Trump went on the offensive Wednesday attacking the Mueller investigation and demanding an inquiry into the people behind the Russia probe.

“It was an illegal investigation. It was started illegally. Everything about it was crooked, every single thing about it. There were dirty cops, these were bad people,” Trump said while speaking to reporters. “You look at [Andrew] McCabe and [James] Comey and you look at Lisa [Page] and Peter Strzok, these were bad people and this was, an attempted coup, this was an attempted take-down of a president and we beat them.”

During his second day of testimony on Capitol Hill, Attorney General William Barr said that he believes spying did occur on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

“Spying on a political campaign is a big deal, it’s a big deal...I think spying did occur, the question is whether it was predicated, adequately predicated. I’m not suggesting it wasn’t adequately predicated but I need to explore that.”

CivicForumPAC Chairman Ford O’Connell said Barr is “turning out to become President Trump’s best cabinet pick.”

“What is amazing here about Attorney General Barr is really his by the book manner, his ability to cut through the Democratic games, and also the willingness to get to the bottom of exactly how this Russia probe came about and whether or not there was foul play here,” he said on FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne” Wednesday.

He adds that Barr’s demeanor will calm both sides of the political aisle down.

“I think what happened here in this grilling on Capitol Hill Tuesday, and again on Wednesday, is how quickly the democrats have moved from a Trump-Russia conspiracy to a Trump-Barr conspiracy...I think in a lot of ways, [Barr] is settling a lot people down on both sides of the aisle [saying] look I’m going to follow the law, I’m going to follow the regulations, I’m going to do this by the book and that’s how it’s going to be.”

Daily Centrist editor-in-chief Rick Ungar said he was confused by Barr’s spying claim.

“If there is something funky that went on there, absolutely he should investigate. The problem right now he is at a point in time where people are watching him, they have got questions about him,” he said. “He would have done better if he didn’t say what he said. We watched it, yes he did say he thought spying occurred, but then he later on said I don’t know or think any rules were broken.”

Ungar added that Barr should have waited for the Inspector General’s report before saying that he believed spying on the Trump campaign occurred in the 2016 election.

“He told us yesterday that the IG report is due in a couple of weeks investigating precisely this issue...why would he not wait until he gets the IG report to inform his decision?”