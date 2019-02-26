White House: Trump 'clearly' understands economy

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Tuesday ripped President Trump for “betraying” American workers.

“It’s troubling that the former fed chair, the woman who sat in your job, and was very good at that job, tells the press point blank that she doesn’t think the President of the United States understands the economy,” he said while questioning Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Capitol Hill. “I think the American people continually and more and more understand that this president, that many Americans, GM workers… believe he has betrayed this country.”

Brown’s comments come on the heels of former Fed chair Janet Yellen calling out Trump for not understanding the economy.

However White House Strategic Communications Director Mercedes Schlapp fired back saying the president has a firm grasp on what’s happening.

“He understands and clearly has implemented economic policies,” Schlapp told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday. “We have seen massive growth in our economy, as well as incredible benefits for the American worker. We’ve seen wage increases. We’ve also seen blue collar workers have more job gains as well. The numbers tell the story.”

During his testimony, Powell did not comment on his predecessors criticisms made about Trump.