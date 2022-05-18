White House tags Elon Musk as 'anti-labor billionaire' in response to criticism

The White House fired back against billionaire Elon Musk after the tech mogul criticized the Biden administration for a lack of accomplishments.

In a recent interview with The All-In Podcast., Musk said the Biden White House "doesn't seem to get a lot done," while stating that Trump administration officials "were effective at getting things done." A White House spokesperson rejected that notion while taking a shot at Musk himself.

ELON MUSK SLAMS BIDEN: ‘THE REAL PRESIDENT IS WHOEVER CONTROLS THE TELEPROMPTER’

"Under President Biden, our economy has roared back with over eight million jobs created, unemployment plummeting, economic growth that outstrips our peer countries, and a historic investment in roads, bridges, ports, and a nationwide EV charging network," White House spokesperson Michael Gwin told Fox Business. "I think that’s ‘getting things done’ by any measure, but count us as unsurprised that an anti-labor billionaire would look for any opportunity to nip at the heels of the most pro-union and pro-worker President in modern history."

Biden's union-friendly approach was the basis for further criticism from Musk, who said in the same interview that the president "is simply too much captured by the unions, which was not the case with Obama."

ELON MUSK CRITICIZES PITCH BY ‘DISINFORMATION CZAR’ TO ALLOW VERIFIED TWITTER ACCOUNTS TO EDIT OTHERS' TWEETS

Musk defended Obama as "quite reasonable," but insisted that Biden prioritizes the unions ahead of the public.

The Tesla CEO also took a personal shot at Biden, comparing him to "Anchorman" character Ron Burgundy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter," Musk said, adding that "if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter," Biden would read whatever showed up on the screen, just like in the movie.