Whistleblower bombshell on Hunter Biden laptop story 'of grave concern to all Americans': GOP lawmaker

After the House Oversight Committee announced a shocking revelation in the Biden family influence-peddling investigation, one fellow lawmaker called this the "biggest" discovery throughout the probe.

"Here we have really a bombshell whistleblower coming out alleging that there is a document that shows that there is an elaborate scheme with a foreign national," Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., said on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

"I think it's of grave concern to all Americans," he continued, "and that's why the chairman and Senator Grassley are asking [FBI] Director Wray to produce the document."

An alleged whistleblower has claimed that the FBI and the Justice Department are in possession of a document that describes a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and an unnamed foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions, Fox News reported Wednesday.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley also said that the whistleblower claims the document "includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose."

The document, an FBI-generated FD-1023 form, allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions.

"That's why the production of that document by the DOJ, by the FBI is so critical to really understanding what this whistleblower is talking about," Rep. Fry explained. "To me, this is probably one of the biggest developments that we've seen so far."

Shutting down any concerns that the respective agencies may refuse to hand over the document in question, the legislator assured subpoenas are expected soon in an effort to "use our authority."

"It is our constitutional duty to provide that oversight of the executive [branch]. So we're going to issue those subpoenas. We're going to get to the bottom of this," Fry said. "The American people expect nothing less, and so we're going to go where we can and we're going to let the facts dictate our next moves."

Meanwhile, the White House has refused to comment on the ongoing federal investigation over Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and his suspicious foreign transactions and tax filings.

"The senator, now President Biden, has been involved in politics for a very long time, and you're seeing this tangled web. It's hard to imagine the scale of it. And in many ways, we're kind of at the tip of the iceberg," Fry signaled.

"You see all these things that are taking place: with the suspicious activity reports related to his family, these charges now potentially impending, and now we have the release of this whistleblower statement related to this document," the lawmaker added. "It just all paints a very dim picture about what is truly going on. And so for the Biden family, the walls seem to be closing in."

The FBI has confirmed to Fox News it had received the House Oversight letter, adding, "We don’t have any additional comment."

