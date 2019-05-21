Diplomacy can be the main tool used to deescalate Iran tensions: Rep. Watkins

As the situation between the United States and Iran intensifies, Rep. Steve Watkins, R-Kan., said he supports President Trump's tough stance against the regime.

Continue Reading Below

"The Iranian Regime employs terrorism as its main tool of statecraft. We're used to that, they've sponsored terrorism to the tune of $1 billion a year." Watkins said on FOX Business' Bulls & Bears on Monday. "What they're not used to is a President that pushes back insted of giving them pallets of cash."

However, while Rep. Watkins agrees with the President's hardball approach to the conflict with Iran, he hopes diplomacy can be the main tool used to deescalate the tension.

"We do need to lower the temperature. To do so, we have postured well. We floated the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group into the region. Now to deescalate, the ball is in their court. We want peace and we're hoping they do too," Watkins said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Recent reports have suggested the heightened tensions between Iran and the United States could be result of a miscommunication between the two nations, however as both nations have continued to meet each other with resistance deepening the divide between the two countries.