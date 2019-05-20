Trump: Iran will be met with 'great force' if it moves against US

President Trump on Monday said Iran has been extremely hostile toward the United States acting as the “provocateur of terror.”

“We have no indication that anything has happened or will happen but if it does, it will be met with great force,” Trump told reporters before heading to Pennsylvania for a Make American Great Again rally.

Trump said his administration hasn’t discussed the option of finding a diplomatic solution in the current standoff with Iran.

“If they call, we will certainly negotiate but that’s going to be up to them,” he said. “I’d only want them to call if they are ready. If they are not ready, they don’t have to bother.”

The president took a hardline stance against Iran over the weekend vowing that any attacks against the U.S. and its interests would be “the official end” of the Islamic republic.

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!” Trump tweeted.