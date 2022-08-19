Walmart expands employee abortion coverage benefits

Walmart announced to its employees Friday that it is expanding its health care benefits for abortion coverage.

The company is expanding its self-insured health care plans to cover abortions "when there is a health risk to the mother, rape or incest, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage or lack of fetal viability," according to a memo Chief People Officer Donna Morris sent to U.S. employees.

FOX Business obtained the memo.

The expanded abortion coverage will go into effect immediately, Morris said in the memo.

According to the memo, the plan will also provide "travel support" to employees and dependents insured under the company's plan to access services when they are not available within 100 miles of their homes.

The Arkansas-based company is the latest to offer abortion benefits to employees after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in its June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. After Roe was overturned, multiple states' so-called "trigger laws" banning most abortions went into effect.

Other companies like Amazon, Facebook parent company Meta Platforms and Disney have said they will cover abortion-related travel costs for employees.

"More information regarding these benefits, as well as additional benefit changes we have planned as part of annual enrollment, will be communicated in the coming weeks," the memo to Walmart employees said.