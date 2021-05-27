LIVE UPDATES: Wall Street CEOs testify before House Financial Services Committee

The CEOs of the largest banks in the U.S. are testifying on Capitol Hill for the second day in a row Thursday.

Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Bank of America CEO Brian Thomas Moynihan will testify before the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing titled, "Holding Megabanks Accountable: An Update on Banking Practices, Programs and Policies."

The hearing comes after all six CEOs testified Wednesday before the Senate Banking Committee.

Topics discussed during Wednesday's hearing included the COVID-19 pandemic and banks' responses, racial justice, tax policies, climate change, capitalism, "woke" corporate politics and inflation.