Video game music composer wants to rewrite 'savage' Congress: 'It's a citizen's duty'

After spending an accomplished career in music composing, creating iconic melodies for titles like "Halo" and "Destiny," Nevada citizen Marty O’Donnell is running to "soothe" a "savage" Congress – and has the backing of Elon Musk to do so.

"Music has charms to soothe the savage breast. And from what I can tell, there's a lot of savage going on in D.C.," O’Donnell said on "Varney & Co." Wednesday, "so I feel like this could be a good thing for Washington."

The video game composer – who notably created Halo’s highly recognizable theme song – has placed his bid for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican. After posting his campaign video to X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk reposted it with the caption: "I hope more people like Marty run for office."

"Elon Musk, I have heard, has played Halo. I was very pleasantly surprised to see him pick up my tweet. My tweet is now up to 14 million views, I think his retweet is 12 million views. And it's an amazing thing," O’Donnell told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney of Musk’s support.

As of Wednesday afternoon, O’Donnell’s post had more than 15 million views. In the campaign announcement, the composer noted he doesn’t want to be a politician but is "tired" of seeing other public figures become "influenced by the toxic divisions that are tearing apart our families and society."

"I want to go to Congress because I'm a citizen, and I think it's a citizen's duty," the Nevada candidate said. "I think this is what the founders intended. I think the founders intended for citizens to do their bit, like jury duty."

While O’Donnell told Varney that he didn’t originally back former President Donald Trump in 2016, he was admittedly "happy" with the state of the country following the 45th president’s first administration.

"I thought the inflation was down, the border was more secure. I was pleasantly surprised with how good a job he did. The international situation was better," the music composer-turned congressional hopeful said.

"And I think all those things have gotten worse since Trump's been gone," he continued. "So I'm looking forward to him coming back."

As O’Donnell kick-starts his campaign challenging a Democratic incumbent, the Super Tuesday primary results indicated a "great evening" for the former president’s 2024 team, as he won Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Massachusetts, Colorado, Maine, Alabama, Arkansas and Minnesota.

In his victory speech, Trump vowed to "take back our country" if elected to a second term.

"We're going to win this election because we have no choice," Trump said Tuesday night. "If we lose the election, we're not going to have a country."

FOX News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.