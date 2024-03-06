Elon Musk says he will not donate to Biden or Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday that he will not donate money to the campaigns of President Biden or former President Donald Trump in 2024.

"Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President," the tech mogul wrote on his social media platform, X.

"Politics is tribal, rather than logical," he wrote in a separate post.

Musk's announcement comes a day after The New York Times reported Trump met with the Tesla CEO and wealthy Republican donors over the weekend. The former president is seeking a financial boost for his White House bid, according to the Times.

With a net worth of $196.5 billion, Musk is the second-richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

Musk's declaration that he will not donate to either presidential candidate comes a day after Super Tuesday, when Biden and Trump each won decisive victories in their parties' respective primaries.

The results mean a rematch between Biden and Trump for the 2024 general election is all but certain, despite polls showing Americans are not excited about either of the candidates who faced off in 2020.

Just 32% of all voters are enthusiastic about Biden becoming the party nominee, and 37% of all voters are enthusiastic about Trump becoming the GOP nominee, according to a Monmouth University poll conducted in September.